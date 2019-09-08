The Settlers Museum of Southwest Virginia offers Folklore Fridays each week beginning at 4 p.m. With Friday the 13th coming up next week, a special edition of tales is planned.
“Join us on Friday the 13th as we discuss the omens and superstitions of the early settlers, and the ones we still hold today,” said Patrick Ford, director of the museum. “We will be starting at the Lindamood School with a short presentation on omens and superstitions, followed by a tour of the Farmhouse where you can try and find the kind of omens early settlers would have looked for.”
Ford shares stories and folklore from around Appalachia during Folklore Fridays and talks about the historical or natural history surrounding these old stories.
Admission is $5 with children under 12 admitted free.
The museum at 1322 Rocky Hollow Road in Atkins is open early April through October, Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m.
For additional information call 276-686-4401, email settlersmuseum@centurylink.net, go online to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. www.settlersmuseum.com or check it out on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.