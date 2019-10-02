The Settlers Museum in Atkins will hold its annual Heritage Days event Oct. 4-6.
Friday, Oct. 5, will be children’s day from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Students get in free to see the re-enactors and hear them talk about the history of the Civil War. Students will also be able to tour through the camps and see the artifacts from that era.
On Saturday, Oct. 6, the main event, the re-enactment of Stoneman’s Raid, and a vintage baseball game, using the same rules from the 1860s, will be held from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. There will be vendors, presentations and live music.
Re-enactors will still be available on Sunday, Oct. 6, and visitors can visit for tours of the campsites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.