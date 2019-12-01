The Kiwanis Club of Marion will host the ninth annual Christmas Along the Crooked Road Show at the Lincoln Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m.
General admission to this show, featuring Jimmy Edmonds, Wayne Henderson, Steve Lewis, Jeff Little, Josh Scott, the Church Sisters, Spencer Strickland, and the Junior Appalachian Musicians from the Henderson, will be $15.
Christmas along the Crooked Road features musicians from Southwest Virginia and Northwest North Carolina performing some of their favorite holiday songs, new and old in bluegrass, old-time and mountain style.
Jimmy Edmonds, from Galax, began winning prizes for his fiddle playing at age 6. He is an instrument maker and is considered to be one of the premier Blue Ridge fiddlers.
Wayne Henderson, from Rugby, an internationally recognized luthier and guitarist extraordinaire, is honored annually with the Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival and Guitar Competition. He enjoys many days in his workshop. He will also be part of Christmas Along the Crooked Road as will Steve Lewis from Todd, N.C., who has been a professional banjo/guitar player since age 10. He works in several band configurations, as well as teaching the Mountain Music Class at Ashe County High School.
Jeff Little, piano virtuoso of the Blue Ridge, has created a new lead instrument sound for the piano with his unique style. Now teaching in North Carolina, his performances include NPR, The Smithsonian Institution and National Folk Festival. He will join the concert and so will Josh Scott, also from North Carolina, and an upright bass player. He has performed with Doc Watson, Charlie Waller and the Country Gentlemen, Wayne Henderson and others.
Sarah and Savannah Church, better known as the Church Sisters, from Galax, have risen in fame since first appearing in competition in 2007.
Spencer Strickland, from Lambsburg, is a mandolin player. After capturing first place at the Galax Fiddlers Convention and Merlefest, he now has an instrument shop and tours regularly. He’ll join the show.
The Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) will also be a part of the show. JAM now exists in three states and introduces Appalachian children to their musical heritage through small group instruction in instruments common to the Southern Appalachian mountain region. A Smyth County JAM program takes place at The Henderson.
The Kiwanis Club of Marion, organized in 1923, is a member of Division Three of the Capital District of Kiwanis International. The club’s goal is to provide financial assistance to community organizations and finance programs that benefit the children of Smyth County.
Among the programs the club has supported: Youth Services including a read-a-thon at Marion Elementary School; Safe Kids City at all elementary schools in the county; creative writing in all county elementary schools; two $1,500 college scholarships at Marion Senior High School; Head Start Christmas party; Head Start school supplies; prescription medication for all qualifying Smyth County children 0-5 years of age; AGAPE Summer School; one personal book for each Smyth County kindergarten student; Summer Enrichment Program for kids at Oak Point Elementary; the Reach Out and Read Program; and the Snack-In-A-Pack Program for Head Start children and Atkins and Sugar Grove pre-school, kindergarten and first-grade children.
Each year the club works to raise approximately $15,000 to finance these projects.
The proceeds from the concert will be applied to the annual financial goal.
For tickets to the show, call 276-783-6092 or visit www.thelincoln.org
