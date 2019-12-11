A special Christmas concert by Mark Merz will liven up the Appalachian Spirit Gallery at 144 W. Main Street in Marion for the Dec. 13 Second Friday ArtWalk.
This gallery reception and year-end holiday sale event will run from 5-8 p.m.
Back by popular demand for the December music concert, sponsored by The Bank of Marion, will be Mark Merz, a longtime friend and performer at the gallery. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. and run until 7:30 p.m. All events at the Appalachian Spirit Gallery are free and open to the public.
Appalachian Spirit Gallery members have brought in lots of new work specifically for the December year-end sale. Work includes paintings, executed in oils, watercolors, acrylics, and mixed media. Other work includes photography, jewelry, marquetry, pottery, turned wood items, quilts and fabric art, weaving, felted works and stained glass. December sale items include 25 percent to 75 percent off prices on CDs, rugs, selected pottery and jewelry, photographs, selected original watercolor and acrylic paintings, natural rope baskets and much more.
The gallery is run by the Appalachian Spirit Artists Association, a 501(c)3 organization composed of artisans who share jobs to fulfill the group’s mission to celebrate the arts, traditions, lore and spirit of the Appalachian Mountains by demonstrating the work of local talent.
The monthly Second Friday ArtWalks runs from May through December. This will be the final ArtWalk of the year. The gallery will be closed from January through March and will reopen in April 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.