Art Walk

Appalachian Spirit Gallery in Marion will host the Second Friday ArtWalk on Dec. 13. Gallery artists have brought in lots of new work specifically for the year-end sale.

 Submitted photos

A special Christmas concert by Mark Merz will liven up the Appalachian Spirit Gallery  at 144 W. Main Street in Marion for the Dec. 13 Second Friday ArtWalk. 

This gallery reception and year-end holiday sale event will run from 5-8 p.m.

Back by popular demand for the December music concert, sponsored by The Bank of Marion, will be Mark Merz, a longtime friend and performer at the gallery. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. and run until 7:30 p.m. All events at the Appalachian Spirit Gallery are free and open to the public.

Appalachian Spirit Gallery members have brought in lots of new work specifically for the December year-end sale. Work includes paintings, executed in oils, watercolors, acrylics, and mixed media. Other work includes photography, jewelry, marquetry, pottery, turned wood items, quilts and fabric art, weaving, felted works and stained glass. December sale items include 25 percent to 75 percent off prices on CDs, rugs, selected pottery and jewelry, photographs, selected original watercolor  and acrylic paintings, natural rope baskets and much more.

The gallery is run by the Appalachian Spirit Artists Association, a 501(c)3 organization composed of artisans who share jobs to fulfill the group’s mission to celebrate the arts, traditions, lore and spirit of the Appalachian Mountains by  demonstrating the work of local talent.

The monthly Second Friday ArtWalks runs from May through December. This will be the final ArtWalk of the year. The gallery will be closed from January through March and will reopen in April 2020.

Start your day with top headlines from our News, Sports, and Opinion pages.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.