Country band Ricochet earned the honor of highest charting debut single of 1996 with “What Do I Know.” Their follow-up hit “Daddy’s Money” hit number one on the charts.
This multi-award winning group has charted with multiple hits, including “Love is Stronger Than Pride,” “Blink of an Eye,” “Ease My Troubled Mind,” and is the only country artist to ever chart with the national anthem, constantly in demand to perform it live.
Saltville will welcome Ricochet to the stage on Monday, Sept. 2, as headliner for the Saltville Labor Day Weekend festival, Aug. 30-Sept. 2, in the downtown area.
Opening for Ricochet at 6 p.m. will be Terry Garr, of Mountain City, Tenn., a country singer and songwriter with a sound compared to Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson and Joe Diffie. He opened for the Kentucky Headhunters at Labor Day in 2017 and for Exile last year, and has also been a contestant on The Voice.
Also performing on the Labor Day stage at 4 p.m. will be The Moron Brothers, bluegrass musicians who enjoy entertaining crowds with their comedic stories and original songs.
And that’s just Monday’s music lineup. The weekend begins on Friday, Aug. 30, with Kiser & Company, The Shrimp Shack Shooters, and Thumper Salyer. Saturday’s headliner is Trial By Fire, a Journey tribute band. Also performing Saturday is Forever Yours and Rick Stumbo & Dirtcreek. On Sunday, Sept. 1, enjoy the sounds of local gospel performers, including Wendy Boyd, Ray Wolford, Lighthouse Baptist Teens, Soul Sandwich and Valley Grass.
All music begins at 4 p.m. each day.
The weekend celebration in Saltville will also include food and craft vendors, train rides by Jimmy Chapman, bingo each day, inflatables, plus a parade on Saturday at 11 a.m. and fireworks that evening at 10 p.m.
Admission to the celebration is free courtesy of the town of Saltville. Bring a chair or blanket. For more information, call 276-496-5342.
