In December, several Smyth County residents were interviewed for a segment on “Real Virginia,” a monthly program of the Virginia Farm Bureau. The ongoing series called “County Close-up” airs on PBS affiliates and cable channels across the state as well as on YouTube and RFD-TV.
Viewers can see the interviews of Rita Copenhaver, Jason Pratt and Justin McClellan starting this weekend through the end of the month. They were interviewed by Burke Moeller, a Farm Bureau video producer.
Virginia Farm Bureau hosts this half-hour TV program each month for consumers and families in the commonwealth. The program focuses on both agriculture news and family-oriented stories. The show also offers cooking and gardening segments that feature products from Virginia.
Moeller visited the Pratt farm in Sugar Grove and the McClellan farm in Stoney Battery and the Laurel Springs Farm Store in downtown Marion, where he talked to owners Seth and Courtney Umbarger and also to Rita Copenhaver about the former Rosemont Industries, a business started by her husband’s grandmother, Laura Lu Scherer Copenhaver who encouraged cooperative marketing of farm products. Laura Copenhaver served as a director of information for the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, where she advocated for strategies to develop Southwest Virginia’s agricultural economy.
