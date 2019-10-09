Music by Bob Rigley will liven up the Appalachian Spirit Gallery porch at 144 W. Main Street in Marion for the Oct. 11 Second Friday ArtWalk. An artist reception and art exhibit by Lisa May will run from 5-8 p.m. Music on the Porch will begin at 6 p.m. Listeners are urged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket for seating.
Rigley, a longtime friend of gallery members and popular past performer on the Appalachian Spirit Gallery porch, will returns to perform a mix of folk and contemporary music.
May describes herself as "a bit of a hunter and gatherer," and she loves using handmade papers, sheet music, and things destined for the recycle bin in much of her art.
At a young age, she said, she was influenced by both of her grandmothers, one a seamstress, the other a hobby painter. For May, the ability to put pieces together and make a whole was always fascinating in both genres.
"My mother seemed to do it all and started me off with oil paints at the age of 12. Moving to these beautiful mountains over 30 years ago, operating a small farm with sheep, chickens, cows, ducks and mini horses gives me endless inspiration. I love our Appalachian mountains, the music, the seasons and the people. All find their way into my work. This show is a bit Dr. Seuss inspired in the different mediums used. I never tried watercolors until just recently on a vacation. New also are the watermedia wax batiks. In addition, I attempted a pallet knife painting. For sure, these styles have all been fun," May said.
Her formal art training came through Johnson County Community College and Radford University, but she is mostly self-taught. She has participated in workshops and classes held at the Arts Depot and has her collage work at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center and Marketplace. She has juried into ‘Round the Mountain and previous Virginia Highlands Festivals.
She currently serves as the administrative assistant at the Arts Depot in Abingdon and said she is inspired by the resident artists there.
New work on display in September by Appalachian Spirit Gallery members include paintings, executed in oils, watercolors, acrylics and mixed media. Other work includes photography, jewelry, marquetry, pottery, turned-wood items, quilts and fabric art, weaving, felted works and stained glass. October sale items include 50 percent off prices on selected jewelry, photographs and natural rope baskets.
The gallery is run by the Appalachian Spirit Artists Association, a 501(c)3 organization composed of artisans who share jobs to fulfill the group’s mission to celebrate the arts, traditions, lore and spirit of the Appalachian Mountains by demonstrating the work of local talent.
The monthly Second Friday ArtWalks runs from May through December. All events are free and open to the public and provide an opportunity for visitors to enjoy music, view art, browse crafts, and enjoy reception food.
For more information, visit the gallery on Facebook and Instagram at Appalachian Spirit Gallery.
