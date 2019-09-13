Become part of the story – the Harry Potter story.
This afternoon, the Chilhowie library will host a special Harry Potter Family Storytime lead by storyteller Joelle Shenk of JoELoe Productions. Shenk brings more than 15 years of theater and teaching experience to her work. She has traveled across the county and overseas sharing her love for the performing arts.
In this interactive Storytime for all ages, “Spells about, and magic surrounds.” Shenk is expected to “lead you through hearing, seeing, telling, and being in a story! Actual magic not required, but a vivid imagination is always a plus."
The Storytime, sponsored by the Friends of the Chilhowie Library, is set to take place today (Sept. 14) at 2 p.m.
Call 646-3404 for more information.
