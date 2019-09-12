Music by The Ledgerwoods will liven up the Appalachian Spirit Gallery porch at 144 West Main Street in Marion for the Sept.13 Second Friday ArtWalk. An artist reception and photography exhibit by Angela Kinzie will run from 5-8 p.m. Music on the Porch begins at 6 p.m. Listeners are urged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket for seating.
The Ledgerwoods are an eclectic mix of original music, folk, gospel, Americana and blues music. David Ledgerwood began learning to play guitar at age nine and played with a variety of groups, including "East Street" and "Image."
Ann grew up singing harmonies with her sisters Cathy and Carol. Their late mother was instrumental in bringing the love of music into their lives.
Together David and Ann released their first CD in 2009, recorded in their home studio Tripod Recording. "Face the Wind" is a collection of 12 original songs of a variety of styles.
Kinzie is a freelance photographer and writer based in Virginia. For more than 20 years, it has been her passion to capture through words and images, the people, places and essence of everyday life. Whether through the beauty of natural surroundings, signs of change or progress, or the paradoxical elements of everyday life, with each new project, Kinzie strives toward representing the depth of individuality in each subject.
New work on display in September by Appalachian Spirit Gallery members include paintings, executed in oils, watercolors, acrylics and mixed media. Other work includes photography, jewelry, marquetry, pottery, turned-wood items, quilts and fabric art, weaving, felted works and stained glass. September sale items include 50 percent off prices on selected jewelry, photographs and natural rope baskets.
The gallery is operated by the Appalachian Spirit Artists Association, a 501(c)3 organization composed of artisans who share jobs to fulfill the group’s mission to celebrate the arts, traditions, lore and spirit of the Appalachian Mountains by demonstrating the work of local talent.
The monthly Second Friday ArtWalk runs from May through December. All events are free and open to the public and provide an opportunity for visitors to listen to music, view art, browse crafts and enjoy reception food.
For more information, visit the gallery on Facebook and Instagram at Appalachian Spirit Gallery or call 276-706-2909.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.