Performers at the first-ever Floyd Americana Fest shone nearly as brightly as the sun that beat down on Warren G. Lineberry Park last Saturday afternoon.
Event organizer Alan Graf was sure to remind the crowd several times that the entire lineup of talent last weekend was local.
Brad Collier, a Floyd native from Copper Hill, told the audience he spent “many years floating around doing different stuff, but always ending up here (in Floyd.)”
Other performers included Jake Retting, Paul LeMay and Friends, Henry Hardt’s Mudcats—featuring local musicians Jeff Liverman and Barb Gillespie of Flirting with Chemicals—Cocobolo and Virginia Hollow.
Although the musical styles varied throughout the event, as it played host to six acts over four hours, all the music had its roots in the musical traditions of Southwest Virginia. At one point, Liverman was sure to set the record straight about which musical style had fostered favorite tunes like The Rolling Stones’ cover “Shake Your Hips,” which the Mudcats performed Saturday.
“These are songs that were stolen by rockers,” Liverman joked.
Concert-goers enjoyed nearly perfect weather throughout the event and several got up to dance in front of the Lineberry Park pavilion.
The Plenty! food bank and Floyd Friends of Asylum Seekers were both set up in the park during the festival, as was a nonpartisan voter registration booth. The event was sponsored by Cocoa Mia, The Law Office of Harrison Schroeder, Skyline National Bank, Thomas and Wall Real Estate and the Maggie Gallery.
(0) comments
