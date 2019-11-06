Music by Sandra Parker will liven up the Appalachian Spirit Gallery at 144 W. Main Street in Marion for the Nov. 8 Second Friday ArtWalk. An artist reception and art exhibit by Susan Edwards runs from 5-8 p.m.
Parker, a longtime friend of the gallery, will sing and play the harp. She has presented her Celtic music selections for many years at gallery art walks. Her concert will begin at 6 p.m.
The special art exhibit for the month of November will feature barn quilt paintings by The Barn Quilt Lady, Susan Edwards of Marion.
"Living in Southwest Virginia, I was aware of barn quilts, but I had no idea how they were created. Traveling the countryside, I would come across one decorating a barn or an outbuilding and decided I wanted to learn how to paint them. Taking classes at the Wayne C. Henderson School with Catherine Schrenker, I learned not only how to paint the barn quilt, but also various techniques of color combinations and putting the finishing touches on the quilt,” Edwards said.
From taking these classes, she began to look online at various patterns.
“When I found one I liked, I would sketch it to scale. After I had a number of ones I liked, I began putting them on wood that I had primed. The patterns usually determined the colors I would use for the quilt. From the time I prime the wood to putting on the polyurethane finish on, it usually takes about 10 hours. Having created several barn quilts, I dubbed myself The Barn Quilt Lady. I do not think that barn quilts are just for barns. They will brighten up any building, garage or house. I have sold them to people who hang them in their homes. They are a true and unique Appalachian art and tradition," she added.
New work on display in November by Appalachian Spirit Gallery members include paintings executed in oils, watercolors, acrylics, and mixed media. Other work includes photography, jewelry, marquetry, pottery, turned wood items, quilts and fabric art, weaving, felted works and stained glass. November sale items include 50 percent off prices on selected jewelry, photographs and natural rope baskets.
The gallery is run by the Appalachian Spirit Artists Association, a 501(c)3 organization composed of artisans who share jobs to fulfill the group’s mission to celebrate the arts, traditions, lore and spirit of the Appalachian Mountains by demonstrating the work of local talent.
The monthly Second Friday ArtWalks runs from May through December. All events are free and open to the public and provide an opportunity for visitors to enjoy music, view art, browse crafts, and enjoy reception food.
For more information, visit the gallery on Facebook and Instagram at Appalachian Spirit Gallery.
