Grayson Highlands State Park’s 43rd annual Fall Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is a $10 per day parking fee. This event is sponsored by the Rugby Volunteer Rescue Squad, fire department and ladies auxiliary.
Live bluegrass and old-time music are featured on Saturday. Music starts at 10 a.m. and is played all day. This year’s lineup includes: 11 a.m.-12 p.m., Steve Kilby and the Fox Creek Ramblers; 12-1 p.m., Middle Fork Blue Grass; 1-2 p.m., Dry Fork; 2-3 p.m., Whitetop Mountain Band; 3-4 p.m, Spencer Branch; and 4-5 p.m., Brian Osborne & Ashe Mountain Boys.
Gospel music is featured on Sunday. It also starts at 10 a.m. and is played all day. This year’s lineup includes: 10 a.m., The Morning Glory Singers; 11 a.m., Moretz Family Singers; 12 p.m., Heaven Bound Singers; 1 p.m., Lonnie and Andrew Perkins; 2 p.m., The Blevins Family; 3 p.m., The Old Time Way; and 4 p.m., The Farmer Family.
The fire department and rescue squad provide the concessions, which include BBQ chicken, hot dogs and BBQ sandwiches. There will be children’s activities and a variety of arts and crafts exhibits. Attendees can watch molasses and apple butter being made.
Ponies from the Wilburn Ridge Pony Association will be auctioned at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. The wild ponies graze in the park and adjoining U. S. Forest Service’s Mount Rogers National Recreation Area.
Visitors are encouraged to enjoy the park’s picnic areas, visitor center, and hiking and biking trails. Park campgrounds will be full; reservations must be made in advance by calling 1-800-933-PARK (7275) during regular business hours or online at www.dcr.state.va.us.
For information about other accommodations or other information about the area, go to www.graysoncountyva.com and click on visitor info.
Proceeds from the festival go to the Rugby Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department Inc. for emergency equipment and training. The festival goes on rain or shine.
