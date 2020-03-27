A Marion church wants to help children fill their days with fun, productive activities.
A Grace United Methodist Church member has donated 45 coloring books for the church to give away for free. The church will host a drive-through blessing on Saturday, March 28, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Pastor Natalie Justice will be sitting on the church steps during that time to hand out coloring books on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Interested individuals won’t have to get out of their vehicles.
The giveaway is limited to one coloring book per child.
GUMC is at 720 Grace Street.
