Seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year Garth Brooks will come to Marion via the big screen Friday night, June 27, as part of a one-night-only concert event to air on-screen at drive-in theaters across North America.
Marion’s Park Place Drive-In is one of only a handful of drive-in theaters still in operation in Virginia, and owner Jerry Harmon is excited to be a part of this event.
Tickets are $100 per vehicle and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks Only 175 tickets are available. A limit of six persons per vehicle has been set. Audio will be broadcast through FM radio for optimal sound.
"With six people in a vehicle, that makes seeing Garth in concert at less than $20 a person," said Harmon. "We are excited to bring unique options to our region, and this concert is just part of all we offer here."
Park Place features movies every night, including classics like Jaws, E.T. and Jurassic Park. The drive in has an ice cream shop and mini golf.
"We're proud to have lots of things for families to enjoy, even in these days of social distancing, while we entertain and help keep everyone safe and healthy," Harmon added.
Garth Brooks is also the first and only artist in history to receive eight Diamond Awards for the now eight albums certified by the RIAA at over 10 million album sales each. He remains the number-one-selling solo artist in U.S. history, certified by the RIAA with 156 million album sales.
In January, Billboard announced that Brooks was the first artist to make it on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in the '80s, '90s, '00s, '10s and now '20s. Garth debuted "Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)" in 1989. Now, with "Dive Bar," a duet he sang with Blake Shelton, he makes his appearance on the list in 2020. The single inspired a Dive Bar tour to dive bars in country music capitals around the country, which will continue its run of stops through 2022.
Produced by Encore Live, the drive-in concert will be the largest ever one-night show to play at outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada.
"We're going to run it just like a regular concert, but this is going to be all over North America, one night only," Brooks said on ABC's Good Morning America. "We are excited because this is a reason to get out of the house, but at the same time you get to follow all the COVID rules from every individual state and you get to have fun and stay within the guidelines of social distancing... we're calling it 'social distancing partying.'"
To round out the concert experience, T-shirts are even available at https://www.garthbrooks.com/
The show will adhere to guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as all state and local health mandates. Encore Live has partnered with leading health experts to establish procedures for staff and fans. These will include maintaining at least six feet of space between vehicles, the use of personal protective equipment by staff, leveraging contactless payment and ticketing systems, and limiting capacity in restrooms. Guidelines around concessions will also be enforced to abide by individual state regulations.
The event will be produced by Encore Live with the concert created exclusively for this event, making this a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The concert will be the largest ever one-night show to play at outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada.
“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” said Brooks. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”
“Families need safe entertainment options that they can enjoy together this summer,” said Encore Live Founder and CEO Walter Kinzie. “We’re excited to partner with Garth, who’s already done so much to help the entertainment industry during these tough times, to provide a truly unique and incredible concert that will do a whole lot of good for local businesses and communities.”
In the absence of traditional live events, Encore Live reached exclusive agreements with drive-in theater owners across North America to safely bring fans this first-of-its-kind concert on a massive scale.
Gates open at 7 p.m., with the concert starting at 9 p.m.
Park Place Drive In is at 301 Park Boulevard, Marion. The event will take place rain or shine.
Virginia's very first drive-in theater was built back in 1938. At its peak, the state had more than 140 drive-ins operating within the state. Since the 1950s, numbers have dropped significantly and the state now has just six remaining drive-ins, according to DriveInMovie.Com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.