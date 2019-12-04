The Christmas spirit has been awakened by a touch of snow this week and the anticipation of holiday merriment throughout December.
Some changes to local parade schedules have resulted in four county events being planned for this weekend.
Marion
Marion will hold its Rotary Kaleidoscope Parade on Friday at 7 p.m. The route will be from the Blue Ridge Job Corps Center to Food City with marching bands, floats and emergency vehicles all lit up for the special night-time event. Grand marshal is Jim Mabe, the voice of radio station WMEV.
Chilhowie
The town of Chilhowie has moved its annual Christmas parade from afternoon to evening on Saturday at 6 p.m. The route is from Walton Avenue to Chilhowie High School. Santa will be available at the old high school immediately following the parade for pictures. Parents bring a camera.
A Christmas Bazaar will be held at the old high school from 4-8 p.m.
Saltville
The town of Saltville has also moved its annual Christmas parade to an evening event. This year’s parade will take place on Saturday at 6 p.m. from the former VFW building into town. Children are invited to visit with Santa on the town stage following the parade.
Sugar Grove
Sugar Grove’s Christmas parade had been scheduled for this past Sunday, but was postponed due to a forecast of heavy rain and wind. It is now planned for Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m. Participants will line up at the elementary school ball field beginning at 2 p.m. and the parade will go along Teas Road to the intersection with Highway 16 and end at Wharf Hill United Methodist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.