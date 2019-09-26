Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG EXPECTED DURING THE EARLY MORNING HOURS... AREAS OF DENSE FOG HAVE DEVELOP ACROSS PARTS OF SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, ESPECIALLY ALONG AND NEAR THE I-81 CORRIDOR FROM CHILHOWIE TO MARION AS WELL AS ACROSS PARTS OF TAZEWELL COUNTY. THIS IS THE RESULT OF SOME LIGHT RAIN THAT FELL LATE THURSDAY FOLLOWED BY CLEARING SKIES AND LIGHT WINDS OVERNIGHT. THE FOG WILL LIKELY PERSIST FOR THE NEXT FEW HOURS, THEN MAY TEND TO DIMINISH BEFORE DAYBREAK AS HIGH CLOUDS SPREAD OVER THE AREA FROM THE WEST. VISIBILITIES WILL BE HIGHLY VARIABLE ACROSS THE REGION, BUT WILL BE AS LOW AS 1/4 TO 1/2 MILE IN SPOTS. EXTREME CAUTION SHOULD BE USED WHEN TRAVELING THROUGH THIS AREA EARLY THIS MORNING. REDUCE SPEED, USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS AND FOG LIGHTS WHEN AVAILABLE, AND EXPECT TO ENCOUNTER RAPIDLY CHANGING VISIBILITIES ACROSS THE AREA. THIS INCLUDES PORTIONS OF INTERSTATE 81 FROM MILE MARKERS 35 TO 75 AND INTERSTATE 77 FROM WYTHEVILLE TO THE WEST VIRGINIA STATE LINE.