The Songs of Larry McPeak Tribute Concert will be held in memory of Larry McPeak and will feature award-winning vocalists and musicians as they perform McPeak’s songs.
Johnny Williams and Mike McPeak will be featured and will be joined by special guests Nikki Wright, Steve Chrisley, Jeanette Williams, Adam McPeak and Lindsay Jackson.
The tribute concert will be held at The Wayne C. Henderson School of Appalachian Arts, 203 N. Church St. in Marion, on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m. Space is limited, for ticket reservations, call 276-706-4011. Admission is $10.
Also featured will be a book signing for Susi Lawson's new book, "Singing at the Clothesline," dedicated to Larry McPeak.
For more information, go online to http://thehenderson.org/
