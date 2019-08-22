Weather Alert

...A LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY DOWNPOURS WILL AFFECT SMYTH, TAZEWELL, WESTERN BLAND, WESTERN WYTHE AND NORTHERN GRAYSON COUNTIES... AT 1245 AM EDT, RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 8 MILES SOUTHEAST OF DAVENPORT TO NEAR ABINGDON TO 7 MILES NORTHWEST OF MOUNTAIN CITY. MOVEMENT WAS NORTHEAST AT 25 MPH. WINDS UP TO 35 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. WIND GUSTS TO 35 MPH HAVE BEEN REPORTED RECENTLY AT BRISTOL/TRI-CITIES AIRPORT. OCCASIONAL CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING CAN ALSO BE EXPECTED. EXPECT HEAVY DOWNPOURS WITH THESE STORMS. RAIN MAY BE HEAVY ENOUGH TO PRODUCE PONDING OF WATER ON ROADS AND MAKE FOR DIFFICULT TRAVEL. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MARION... RICHLANDS... TAZEWELL... SALTVILLE... AND CHILHOWIE. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF HAIL OF ANY SIZE, AS WELL AS REPORTS OF ANY WIND DAMAGE, INCLUDING DOWNED TREES OR LARGE LIMBS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER.