It took four and a half hours to recount the more than 300 absentee ballots and 855 Courthouse District ballots originally cast in the Nov. 5 election in Floyd County. In the end, the vote totals in the race for Town Council remained exactly as originally recorded—77 votes for incumbent Councilman Paul LeMay, and 78 votes for challenger David Whitaker. Whitaker will retain his victory and begin serving a four-year term on the Town Council in January.
The process for a recount election is established in the Virginia code. Essentially, all the relevant votes (absentee ballots and ballots from the county district in which the Town is situated, in this case, the Courthouse District) are rerun through the same machine used on Election Day. The machine’s settings are adjusted to only count the votes for candidates in the Town Council race, and to reject potential undervotes. Undervotes are ballots where a voter left her selections blank in the Town Council race, selected fewer than two candidates for the two open seats, or wrote in a name by hand.
Undervotes were recounted by hand, in a process overseen by representative observers selected by the respective Town Council candidates, members of the county Board of Elections, election officers, and a panel of judges. Three judges—including Chief Judge Marc Long from the Floyd County Circuit Court, as well as circuit court judges from the 28th circuit (Marion) and 24th circuit (Lynchburg)—were onsite to resolve any disputed ballots, but none arose.
After the election ruling was announced, LeMay acknowledged that the unchanged result “validates the process, for sure.” Whitaker thanked all those who voted for him, and said, “I worked hard for every vote, I went door-to-door … A lot of those I talked to were retired people who felt they’d been left behind in favor of tourist concerns … they expressed those concerns (to me) and want to be sure their tax money is being spent wisely.”
Whitaker ran on a platform of fiscal conservatism. Prior to the election, he told the Press that if elected, he would seek to get more public input on how Town funds are spent, including the donations that Council makes to various civic organizations in Floyd County. He also said he thought Floyd could be improved by a dog park.
