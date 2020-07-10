One longtime Wytheville business is closing and another is moving closer to the interstate.
Southern States
Southern States on Industrial Road is closing Friday, July 17. It is one of six stores the company is shuttering.
“These are stores that are not creating the profits necessary to maintain operations,” said Steve Patterson, senior vice president of marketing and public affairs. “In business, you’ve got to make money to put back in the business. If you don’t, at some point you have to change.”
Contributing to the store closing is the fact that the farm economy has faltered recently.
“The general economy has been booming, but the farm economy has been struggling for the past six years,” Patterson said, adding that the net income for farms is half of what it was six years ago.
“We are looking for trade deals to kick in, but it is taking time,” he said.
According to Patterson, the coronavirus pandemic did not play a role in the store’s closing. The virus has actually helped business, he said, as more people are staying home and planting gardens and working on their yards.
In addition to the Wytheville store, four stores in North Carolina and one in West Virginia are closing. Patterson said the company tried to place as many employees as possible at other locations and employees are welcome to apply for jobs at other locations.
Wytheville’s Southern States store started out as a cooperative owned by area farmers in 1958. Southern States purchased the business in 1998.
The company’s distribution system is a mixed system made up of stores the company owns, member cooperatives and private dealers. Patterson said Southern States is searching to see if a nearby private dealer wants to take over the store.
Southern States is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. After the Wytheville store closes, the nearest stores will be co-ops in Marion and Hillsville.
Pizza Hut
There’s been talk about it for months, but now it’s happening: Pizza Hut has relocated into a new store across from Walmart and next to Happy Nails.
The new store opened July 8, at 11 a.m. The old location on West Lee Highway closed Sunday and crews started moving equipment in on Monday, said Mark Reynolds, director of management development.
“We are the same people replacing the old restaurant with a new building,” he said.
The menu will remain the same, but there are a few changes Reynolds thinks customers will like: lunch delivery and a drive-through window from which they can pick up call-in orders. Previously, the restaurant delivered pizzas only after 4 p.m. each day.
The new location has a seating capacity of 48, but will open with seating for only 24 people because of coronavirus restrictions. The old dining room had been closed since mid-March because of the virus, but the new one is open.
“If the world goes back to normal, we will have a salad bar and buffet,” Reynolds said, adding that the old restaurant was more than 40 years old. The company has sold the lot and plans to tear down the old building, Reynold said.
When Pizza Hut opened the West Lee Highway store more than four decades ago, it was in a good location, Reynolds said. But times changed and businesses migrated toward the interstate.
“Now, we’ll be able to take care of shoppers and travelers alike,” Reynolds said.
The store’s phone number remains the same at 276-228-7127.
For pick-up orders, Reynolds recommends ordering online or from the Pizza Hut app.
There are a lot of great deals whenever you order online or in person, rather than calling an order in, he said. Right now, you can get a large pizza with up to three toppings for $9.99.
