Making business news are two new businesses opening and a popular store closing its doors.
It’s All in the Details
Wytheville residents Todd and JJ Jonas have opened up a shop where you can have your car detailed and shop for gifts all at the same time. It’s All in the Details, 550 W. Lee Highway, offers a car wash and full auto detailing, oil changes and light mechanical jobs. There is also a gift shop stocked with all handcrafted items.
Todd Jonas is in charge of the detailing and mechanical work while his wife, JJ, sells products handcrafted by family members.
“Everything here is made by a member of my family,” she said. “We have hand-quilted items from Ohio, cards from Kentucky, stained glass from Wytheville and woodworking from Max Meadows,” JJ Jonas said. The gift shop offers everything from candy jars and wreaths to coasters and knitted toboggans and scarves. JJ Jonas also creates personalized and framable poetry.
The couple previously owned a machine shop.
“We wanted something less stressful and something that we both enjoyed doing,” JJ Jonas said. “That’s why half of it is crafts and the other half is cars. We figured if we were going to have to work, we were going to enjoy it.
Business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Martin’s Pharmacy
Martin’s Pharmacy, located in the former BB&T building in Rural Retreat, will host an Open House Saturday, Dec. 21, from noon to 3 p.m., so that community members can get a look inside the pharmacy, meet the pharmacy team and get signed up and entered into the pharmacy’s computer system, which will make transferring prescriptions easier when the pharmacy official opens by the first of the year.
Martin’s Pharmacy of Pulaski purchased the BB&T building earlier this year with plans to open a pharmacy there. Kristen Owens of Rural Retreat, who works at the pharmacy’s Pulaski store, will be the pharmacist.
Owens graduated from Rural Retreat High School in 2008 and Emory and Henry College in 2012. She has worked at Martin’s Pharmacy since she graduated from the Appalachian College of Pharmacy in 2015.
She is excited to work in her hometown.
“It feels amazing,” she said. “It will be awesome to be back home and help the people I grew up with and the people who helped me get started.”
Owens will work with technician and pharmacy clerk Victoria Goad of Marion and technician Leanne Jarvis of Rural Retreat.
Martin’s will be a full-service pharmacy and offer home delivery, non-sterile compounding, veterinary compounding and medication therapy. The drug store will also offer immunizations and have a full range of medical equipment and over-the-counter medications.
The Martin’s Pharmacy building has been in Pulaski since 1911. In 1942, two brothers, Ralph and Henry Martin, bought the pharmacy and changed to name from Siegel and Sons Pharmacy to Martin’s Pharmacy. In 1985, Eddie Hale purchased the pharmacy and opted to keep the familiar name.
Hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The pharmacy will be closed on Sundays. The phone number is 276-250-2160.
For information on Martin’s Pharmacy, visit online at www.martinsrx.com.
Family Dollar
Wytheville’s Family Dollar store, 725 W. Main St., is slated to close and will not relocate, according to a company official.
Kayleigh M. Painter, media relations manager, said the store is scheduled to close in early January. She did not give a specific reason for the closure.
“We occasionally close stores for a variety of reasons, including sale of the property, end of a lease term, etc.,” she wrote in an email.
Family Dollar is owned by Dollar Tree. Earlier this year, Dollar Tree announced that it is closing nearly 400 Family Dollar stores in 2019. The company also closed stores during the fourth quarter of 2018.
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.
