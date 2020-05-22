Bland County residents are coming together to help longtime Bland County Messenger sportswriter Jerry Scott and his wife, Glenda, who are each battling health issues: Glenda Scott is in Hospice care and her husband is undergoing chemotherapy.
To make their lives a bit easier, friends and neighbors are signing up online to deliver meals to the family. Hospice nurse Sharon Shewey came up with the idea of asking the community to provide food. Her friend Emma Pennington provided the tech support to set up a Facebook page where people can select the day they would like to deliver food.
The Facebook page, “Jerry & Glenda – Helping Hands,” has more than 200 members.
“People can click on the Facebook page and then click the sign-up button that will link them to a calendar so they can sign up for open days,” Shewey said. “It’s been great so far. It’s only three days a week (for deliveries) because Jerry doesn’t want to be inundated with more food than they can eat because it’s just the two of them.”
Shewey is asking people to knock on the door and leave it there to provide the proper social distancing. Meals should be delivered before 4 p.m.
“I have Jerry’s wife in Hospice, “Shewey said. “I’ve known Jerry and his wife for a long time. They just touched my heart with everything they have going on, and I felt like there was stuff we could do to help them.”
This is not the first time the community has rallied to help the Scotts. In late 2016, The Lady Bears basketball team sold T-shirts with proceeds going to help the couple. The next year, proceeds from a dunking booth at Bland County Heritage Day went to the couple. Also that year, donations were collected during a benefit scrimmage football game.
Patsy Muncy has known Jerry for years and signed up to deliver a meal.
“It’s just to give back to Jerry and Glenda,” she said. “If you ask anyone in Bland County how they know Jerry Scorr, they know he has been the Bland County correspondent for the high school for more years than anyone can count. Glenda used to be a marathon runner. They have just had some tragic circumstances.”
Muncy delivered green beans and potatoes, baked apples, oven friend chicken and some cake. She plans to sign up to cook more meals for the Scotts.
“I will make it a regular agenda for my calendar,” she said. “I’m so thankful to Sharon to think of it, and to reach out to people and kind of get the ball rolling.”
Scott said he and Glenda, who will be married 33 years in August, appreciate the meals.
“We are very appreciative of the people of this community,” he said. “We are very blessed to live in this community. One thing about Bland County – when the going gets tough, the tough get going. They come together whether it’s for me or anyone else going through any type of hardship. This county always comes together for its people week in and week out and on a daily basis.”
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.
