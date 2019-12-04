Accused of possessing drugs, acting erratically and flashing customers at a Bland County truck stop, a Florida woman was arraigned Monday on felony and misdemeanor charges.
Cristal Mae Wheeler, 37, of Palm Bay was arrested on Nov. 26 after Deputy J.P. Agee went to the Love’s Travel Stop gas pumps to investigate a report of a female acting erratically.
“…She was unable to retain her attention; at one point she began crying then laughing, unable to maintain composure,” Agee wrote in his criminal complaint.
Asked if she had anything illegal in her vehicle, Wheeler told Agee she had needles she used to shoot up her prescribed medication, according to the complaint.
After searching Wheeler’s vehicle, Agee said he found a makeup bag containing used needles “and a red plastic straw containing a white powdery substance, which was confirmed by the subject as cocaine.”
“Upon further interaction with the accused she began pull(ing) her top and bottom clothing up and down in a public place exposing herself to bystanders and patrons of the business,” Agee wrote. “This was attributed to her admittance of using a combination of cocaine and (a) Dilaudid pill via intravenous injection.
Wheeler was charged with felony drug possession, public intoxication, indecent exposure and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Given a court-appointed attorney on Monday, Wheeler is being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin.
According to Florida court records, Wheeler has convictions for check uttering, criminal use of personal identity information, petit theft and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
In October, prosecutors dropped charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony child abuse against her.
According to an arrest affidavit on those charges, Wheeler was accused of getting into an argument with a juvenile and grabbing a “dagger” type knife from a wall display and swinging it back and forth in his direction.
He said the dagger grazed his shirt but he wasn’t hurt, according to the affidavit.
Police said the juvenile had a long scratch on his neck that he said happened when Wheeler “snatched his necklace off him.”
In a separate incident, Wheeler was charged with cocaine possession in Florida, but that charge was also later dropped.
Her next court date on the Virginia charges is July 29, 2020.
County woman charged with shoplifting
April Hodge Blankenship, 40, of Bland was arrested on Nov. 27 and charged with shoplifting from Dollar General on Oct. 17.
In a criminal complaint, Deputy D.A. Eaton said a district manager showed him video of Blankenship, a former store employee, putting at least 16 items in a bag without scanning them before walking outside the store.
The value of the items was $66.60.
Blankenship has no criminal history and her trial has been set for Feb. 5, 2020.
Pennsylvania man charged with reckless driving
Bhupendra Khadka, 23, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was arrested on Nov. 28 and charged with going 104 miles per hour in a 70-mph zone. He was also charged with having a vehicle improperly stopped on a highway.
Trooper C. Slaughter made the arrest.
Khadka, who has no criminal record, is free on a $5,000 bond while awaiting his Jan. 15, 2020 court date.
