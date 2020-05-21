Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA... NEW RIVER NEAR GALAX AFFECTING CARROLL...CITY OF GALAX AND GRAYSON COUNTIES NEW RIVER AT ALLISONIA AFFECTING PULASKI AND WYTHE COUNTIES NEW RIVER AT RADFORD AFFECTING CITY OF RADFORD...MONTGOMERY AND PULASKI COUNTIES NEW RIVER AT GLEN LYN AFFECTING GILES...MERCER...MONROE AND SUMMERS COUNTIES FOUR TO EIGHT INCHES IN THE NEW RIVER BASIN SINCE EARLY TUESDAY HAS LED TO FLOODING FROM THE HEADWATERS OF THE NEW RIVER DOWNSTREAM TO GLEN LYN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS...THE WATER MAY BE MUCH DEEPER THAN YOU THINK. GRAPHICAL FORECAST INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/RNK (LOWER CASE). CLICK ON 'RIVERS & LAKES'. THE NEXT SCHEDULED STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY LATE THIS EVENING. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE NEW RIVER AT ALLISONIA. * UNTIL SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 05PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 13.9 FEET AND SLOWLY RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 8.0 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 14.2 FEET BY THIS EVENING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE EARLY SATURDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 13.0 FEET...SEVERAL SUMMER HOMES ALONG THE RIVER ARE FLOODED WITH POSSIBLY SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 15.1 FEET ON OCT 12 2018. &&