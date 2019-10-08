A dispute between neighbors that involved rock throwing and water spraying landed a Rocky Gap man in jail on Saturday after a responding deputy accused the man of fighting with him.
Timothy John McKee, 58, was arraigned Monday on a variety of misdemeanor and felony charges stemming from the incident at 12645 Wilderness Road.
In his criminal complaint, Deputy E.V. Milliner said he went to the address after getting a report that a man was throwing rocks at a neighbor’s house and property.
Milliner said the neighbor – Lara McDowell – was spraying water onto McKee’s property when he arrived.
After getting her to stop, Milliner talked to McKee who told him that McDowell was spraying chemicals onto his yard.
“The male had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage about his person, slurred speech, a flushed appearance and difficulty with balance and coordination,” Milliner wrote.
Milliner said McKee refused to provide identification and pulled away when he tried to arrest him. Milliner lost his balance and fell and the two fought until Milliner was able to get McKee into custody, according to the complaint.
Sheriff Jason Ramsey said both men sustained cuts and bruises but did not go to a hospital for treatment.
Milliner charged McKee with assault and battery of a police officer, resisting arrest and public intoxication.
McDowell obtained misdemeanor warrants charging McKee with animal cruelty, assault and battery, stalking, and destruction of property.
In her criminal complaint, she said McKee hit her barking dog with a rock and also struck her and windowpane.
“So I went to backyard and got hose and started spraying him with water while my daughter called police,” she wrote.
McDowell said she and McKee had prior disputes – apparently “my dog in his mind is not suppose (sic) to bark. That’s what cause all this every time.”
Being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail, McKee has a Nov. 6 preliminary hearing set in Bland County General District Court.
