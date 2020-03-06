Already facing an impaired driving charge in another state, a North Carolina woman was charged with driving while intoxicated in Bland County on Feb. 27.
Virginia State Police Trooper J.P. Kirk also charged 60-year-old Sheila Anne Ferrell of Kernersville with felony drug possession after an Interstate 77 traffic stop at the southbound rest area.
In his criminal complaint, Kirk said another trooper stopped Ferrell’s vehicle after police got calls that the vehicle had struck a wall and the operator was driving erratically.
“Mrs. Ferrell had slurred speech and pin point pupils upon initial introduction,” the officer wrote. “Mrs. Ferrell could not follow simple instructions….”
Kirk said Ferrell failed field sobriety tests but denied taking any medications.
“Upon a consent search of her vehicle what was visually identified as OxyContin was found in her purse with no prescription or bottle,” Kirk wrote.
Arraigned on Feb. 28, Ferrell is being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin.
Her preliminary hearing has been set for March 25 in Bland County General District Court.
According to online court records, Ferrell has an April 15 court date set in Forsyth, North Carolina, District Court on charges of driving while impaired, failing to maintain lane control and operating a vehicle without insurance.
Rocky Gap resident charged
A Rocky Gap man was charged with driving while intoxicated on Feb. 26 after a state trooper noticed “heavy front end damage” to his truck when it stopped at an intersection.
Trooper J.P. Kirk said the Ford F-150 only had one working headlight when he saw it at the intersection of East River Mountain Road and the Interstate 77 Exit 66 exit ramp.
Kirk stopped the truck, which was driven by 42-year-old Trampus Allen Thomas.
“Initial introduction revealed Mr. Thomas had slurred speech and I detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage,” Kirk wrote in his criminal complaint.
When the trooper asked Thomas to step out for field sobriety tests, Thomas, who said he had consumed two beers “an unknown amount of time ago,” swung both legs to exit the truck. That’s when Kirk noticed “an obvious deformity to the right ankle with the right foot angulated away from the body.”
After calling for a medical unit, Kirk asked Thomas about the damage to truck. Thomas told the trooper he had hit a curb on the West Virginia side of the East River Mountain Tunnel.
“Further investigation revealed that Mr. Thomas had been involved in a two-vehicle motor vehicle crash and had left the scene,” Kirk wrote.
Kirk charged Thomas with driving while intoxicated, driving on a revoked license and improper license plates.
Employed by All Pave Services, Thomas has a criminal history that includes charges of conspiracy, robbery, domestic battery, driving suspended, failure to appear in court and credit card fraud, according to court records.
“LEO advises the accused is polite and cooperative,” a magistrate wrote when setting Thomas’ bond at $10,000.
Set to be arraigned on March 18, Thomas has an April 22 trial date in Bland County General District Court.
W.V. resident charged with drug possession
Ronald Lee Henderson, 40, of Danese, West Virginia, was arrested on March 2 and charged with felony drug possession. Bland County Deputy E.V. Milliner made the arrest.
Arraigned on March 3 and given a court-appointed attorney, Henderson has a Sept. 16 preliminary hearing set in Bland County General District Court.
