A Rocky Gap storage building was destroyed in a Monday afternoon blaze.
No injuries, though, were reported in the approximately 4:30 p.m. fire at the Enterprise Lane structure belonging to Larry Taylor, according to Rocky Gap Fire Chief Dino Willis.
Willis said “fire was coming out of every corner” of the wood and tin building when he headed to the nearby firehouse.
Willis said the leveled building housed tools and a chicken coop.
“It’s completely gone,” he said.
Joined by volunteers from Bland and Grapefield, Rocky Gap firefighters fought the blaze until approximately 8 p.m. The Bland County Rescue Squad and county emergency personnel also responded.
Willis wasn’t sure how the fire started.
Golf course break-in probed
Bland County deputies are investigating a weekend break-in and larceny at the Wolf Creek Golf and Country Club in Bastian.
According to officers, a golf course manager discovered on Sunday that a maintenance shop had been burglarized between late Saturday and early Sunday.
Someone cut a padlock on a cable gate leading to the shop before forcing entry to the building that housed mowers and other tools, police said.
Deputies said chainsaws, leaf blowers, a tree stand and camping equipment were reported stolen from the shop. Gasoline was also stolen from a nearby gas pump after another lock was cut.
Officers said it appeared the burglar was familiar with the property and its layout, and the investigation is ongoing.
Georgia man facing felony
Charged with a drug felony after an Interstate 77 traffic stop, a Georgia resident has a pending preliminary hearing in Bland County General District Court.
Bine Andre Nichols, 35, of Kingsland, Georgia, was arrested on March 12 and charged with possessing with the intent to distribute marijuana.
In a criminal complaint, Virginia State Police Trooper J.P. Kirk said he stopped Nichols’ vehicle after clocking it at 83 miles per hour in a 70-mph zone.
Kirk said he smelled marijuana and asked Nichols if he had any in the vehicle.
“Mr. Nichols advised there was marijuana in a black bag inside the vehicle,” Kirk wrote.
The trooper said he searched and located small baggies and a large bag of suspected marijuana, a scale and wrapping papers.
Kirk said Nichols told him it was all for “personal use.”
“Mr. Nichols and his son were very cooperative during this encounter,” Kirk wrote.
Employed by a mail delivery pharmacy, Nichols has a criminal record that includes charges of possessing drug equipment and driving on a suspended license, according to court records.
Free on bond, his arraignment is set for today in Bland County General District Court.
