The Fifth Quarter is back at Bastian Union Church Park.

The fate of the popular post-football Friday night event was in question when Bland County High School canceled its football season last month.

The church had hosted The Fifth Quarter for nearly two decades. The event was an after-game celebration where students and their families could unwind, relax and enjoy the evening.

The first Fifth Quarter will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. this Friday, Sept. 6. It will be followed by a second event from 7 to 10 p.m. on Sept. 27. On Oct. 11, the Fifth Quarter will be held after the Bland County Middle School football game.

There will be devotions, food, games and door prizes.

The Fifth Quarter is sponsored by Bastian Union Church and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

