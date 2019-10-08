A Maryland man was injured and several cows were killed on Oct. 3 after a truck and trailer overturned on Virginia 42 in Giles County near the Bland County line, state police said.
Trooper J.L. Thompson said 71-year-old Blaine Eugene Young had picked up about 72 cows in Bland County and was headed east on Route 42 in a 2007 International truck and trailer when he entered a curve too fast near the intersection of Flat Hollow Road.
Thompson said the weight of the cattle shifted to the outside, and the truck went over an embankment and overturned onto its side.
Young sustained a cut to his head and was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released, the trooper said.
Twenty-three cows died in the wreck or had to be euthanized because of their injuries, Thompson said. Some of the surviving animals were taken to a Bland Correctional Center barn and others are still at large.
He asked anyone in the area who finds a stray cow – mostly Angus steers – to contact Giles County animal control.
Young was charged with reckless driving-failing to maintain control.
