Bland County Elementary School has a new principal. The school system hired Mike Grim to oversee school operations. He begins his new job on July 1.
Grim comes from the Pulaski County School System, where he last worked as an itinerant administrator. He was principal of Pulaski County High School for about five years before that.
Pulaski Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Siers said Grim was transferred from the principal job into the administrative position.
Siers said Grim’s last job started in January and was based out of Pulaski Middle School, providing administrative coverage at the school during the absence of the principal, who has been heavily involved in the process of preparing to open the newly constructed Pulaski County Middle School, which is slated to open this fall.
“As the former principal of Bland High School, I think that BCPS has made a good choice in hiring Mr. Grim to be the next principal of Bland County Elementary School,” Siers said. “His energy and enthusiasm for students will be evident from the first day, and I think that he will enjoy being a part of such a great and supportive community.”
According to a press release from the school system, Grim graduated from Bowling Green University with a bachelor’s of science degree in education. He received a master’s of education degree in curriculum and instruction from Ashland University, as well as, a master’s of science degree in educational leadership from Radford University.
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.