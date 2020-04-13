The Cripple Creek and Max Meadows areas of Wythe County and downtown Bland suffered the most damage from flash flooding after a storm system moved over the area Sunday night into Monday morning.
Speedwell Fire Chief A.J. Whitlow said Monday morning that his department answered three calls regarding the flooding. At 5 a.m., crews helped a stranded motorist on Cedar Springs Road. Two hours later, firefighters moved a tree that had fallen across Highway 21 on the mountain and also helped a woman get her water pump running after her basement began to flood. No injuries were reported.
Saint Peters Road from Speedwell to Cripple Creek was impassable Monday morning.
Whitlow said he had not seen flood waters so high in the Speedwell area since Hurricane Hugo moved through in September 1989.
In Max Meadows, Millers Creek Road was torn in half by flood waters.
In downtown Bland, Crab Orchard Creek overflowed over the bridge and at the fairgrounds. Emergency crews removed one resident from her home on Main Street as the floodwaters rose. The playground at Bastian Union Church also flooded. Emergency Services Manager Jenna Dunn said there was flooding throughout the county, but no major incidents were reported.
The Virginia State Police and the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office said no major traffic accidents were reported.
The rain and wind began Sunday afternoon and grew stronger overnight. According to the National Weather Service, winds were the strongest between 5 and 8 a.m. Monday with gusts up to 33 mph.
Appalachian Power recorded about 250 outages in the Wythe/Bland areas, mostly along Highway 601 south of Bland heading toward Dublin.
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.
