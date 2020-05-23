The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations is investigating after a man's body was discovered in a ditch in Bland County.
According to a release from VSP, the unattended death investigation began after state police were notified at 12:25 p.m. this afternoon that the body had been found along Wilderness Road, east of Interstate 77.
State police are still processing the scene and working to determine the nature and circumstances related to the man's death. The body will be transported to the medical examiner's office in Roanoke for autopsy, examination and identification.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police Wytheville Division at 276-228-3131 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
