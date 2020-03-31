The Virginia Department of Health has reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Mount Rogers Health District.
According to a release from the health district, Carroll County has now seen its first diagnosed case of the illness. A second case has also been confirmed in Wythe County and a third case was reported in Washington County, bringing the the district’s reported total up to 10.
Health officials say there are not concerned about community contacts in these cases and that there is no evidence of community transmission in these counties at this time.
“For any case of communicable disease, VDH does investigation and ‘contact tracing,’” said health district Director Dr. Karen Shelton. “We identify and notify contacts, assess their risk of exposure and provide medical guidance for isolation (if symptoms are present) or quarantine (if no symptoms are present). We also advise the community on public health measures.”
Bland and Grayson counties are now the only localities in the district with no confirmed cases of the illness.
The health district will no longer report new cases to the media unless there is a significant factor involved.
State numbers are updated daily on VDH's website.
