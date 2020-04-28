Efforts to flatten the curve in Virginia appear to be working, Gov. Ralph Northam said during a Friday briefing, but it’s still too early to reopen the state.
The growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth is slowing and hospitalizations due to the illness are flattening out, he said.
“Our daily case numbers are still rising. . . But our growth rate is slowing. We see that our case count was initially doubling every three days, but now it is taking nine days to double,” Northam said. “That means the growth rate is slower.”
One model, he said, suggested that Virginia hit its peak in the pandemic on Friday.
In the Mount Rogers Health District, the growth rate of the illness appears to have stabilized with most of the localities in the district experiencing only a slight climb in numbers during the last week.
Smyth and Wythe counties each reported one new case of the illness, bringing their counts to 13 and 11, respectively and the City of Bristol has reported only one case of the illness, which was recorded in late March.
Over the weekend, Grayson County reported its first case of the disease and Washington County saw its case numbers climb from 30 to 34. Galax also reported three new cases, bringing its total up to four and Carroll County reported one new case, bringing it to a total of four. An additional case was reported in Galax early in the health crisis, but that case is not reflected in VDH numbers as the individual resides outside of the state.
Bland County now remains the only locality in the district with no reported cases of the illness.
Reopening Virginia
With Virginian’s eager to get back to work and reopen the economy, Northam on Friday laid out a rough blueprint of what reopening the Commonwealth might look like. He referred to the phased approach as the Virginia Forward Blueprint.
Before phase one of the reopening can take place, Northam said Virginia must first see a downward track in both positive tests and hospitalizations for 14 days, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines. Virginia must also drastically increase its testing and tracing of positive cases and ensure a sustainable supply of personal protective equipment.
“We will get back to work by greatly increasing our testing, then tracing the contacts of people who test positive then isolating those individuals, not everyone in Virginia. That is the key to moving forward,” Northam said.
When asked on Friday about the possibility of lifting restrictions in parts of the state where the virus is less prevalent, Northam said there were currently no plans to do so, but on Monday, he said he is open to the possibility.
A task force made up of industry and business leaders both large and small from across the commonwealth has been established to help provide feedback on the best way to go about reopening. State officials are also working with local governments and stakeholders in developing the blueprint. Northam said on Monday that he would discuss the possibility of reopening parts of the state with the task force later that day.
“And so, this is one of the things we'll be discussing with our businesses. How can we do this? Is this being able to open certain regions of Virginia possible? I'm open-minded to all of that and I would say stay tuned,” he said.
To reopen the state, Northam said the goal is to reach 10,000 tests per day. He pointed out that Virginia has been making headway in testing numbers, noting that by Friday health workers were now administering more than 4,000 tests per day. That’s a long way from where the state was six weeks ago when it saw its first confirmed case of the illness, he said. In the early stages of the crisis in Virginia, lab work needed to be sent to Atlanta to the CDC for confirmation. Once state and private labs were able to test, those tests could take up to nine days to complete.
“So we’ve gone from just a few test capability to now where we’re testing 2- to 3,000, to today we tested over 4,000,” Northam said. “Again that’s taken six weeks to get where we are today. I don’t expect it to take another six weeks.”
A separate task force of healthcare workers has been appointed to ramp up testing throughout the state to meet testing goals.
Details of the blueprint are still being hammered out, but the first phase will see some businesses reopen with strict safety restrictions and continued social distancing in place, Northam said. Teleworking will still be strongly encouraged and wearing face coverings in public will still be recommended.
There is no set date of when they expect to hit that 10,000 goal, but when pressed for an estimate, Northam said it would be no earlier than May 8 if trends continue to track downward as they have been. May 8 is currently the date the executive order closing some non-essential businesses is set to expire.
“If our numbers will continue, I’d really like to see us go into phase one as soon as May 8, but certainly no sooner than that,” he said.
State and health officials have previously warned against falling into a false sense of security when case numbers and death counts begin to decline. Returning to normal life too quickly could usher in a spike in cases and a surge in hospitalizations that could overwhelm hospital systems, they say.
Northam reiterated that point on Friday, saying that the state cannot lift restrictions the way one turns on a light.
“We will move forward, but in a way that prioritizes public health and creates public confidence,” he said. “Easing too much too soon could jeopardize public health and consumer confidence. One step forward and two steps back is no way to move ahead.”
Moving forward, the details of the phase one blueprint will be fleshed out in the coming weeks and plans for phases two and three will be developed.
More on the Virginia Forward Blueprint can be found at www.governor.virginia.gov.
