A Southwest Virginia Mental Health Institute employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a letter to SWVMHI employees, the individual is in isolation and facility leaders are working with the Smyth County Health Department to identify those who may have been in close contact with the infected individual.
The facility is also taking further action, according to the letter, by separating patients who may have been exposed and disinfecting offices and shared spaces.
VDH has not yet released any information about the individual and it is unclear at this time if they are a Smyth County resident or how they may have contracted the illness.
By Sunday, Mount Rogers Health District had reported a total of six cases of the illness with one death.
The health district encompasses Smyth, Wythe, Bland, Washington, Grayson and Carroll counties, as well as the cities of Bristol and Galax.
