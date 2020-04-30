Accused of fleeing from police in his car and then trying to escape after they caught him, a Bland County man is facing 12 criminal charges – one a felony.
Richard Samuel Bell II, 40, of Bland was arrested on Monday after Bland County Sheriff’s Office Deputy J.P. Agee went to a 2:07 p.m. disturbance call off of Grapefield Road.
Agee said a caller accused Bell of using profane language toward her and a toddler.
After talking to Bell, who smelled of alcohol, and asking him to come outside of a residence, Agee said he saw an open container in a Chevrolet Camaro belonging to Bell.
The deputy said Bell got in the car, started it and took off -- narrowly missing him.
Agee pursued Bell’s car, which headed toward Bastian on Grapefield Road and almost struck a state trooper’s car head on, the deputy said.
Agee said Bell turned onto Brookeside Lane where the car got stuck in a field.
Officers arrested him at gunpoint, but he later tried to escape on foot, Agee said.
On the way to the Sheriff’s Office, Bell threatened to kill Agee and his family, the deputy said.
He said Bell also tried to kick out the windows of his patrol SUV. Agee and other officers stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 77 and put Bell in leg restraints, Agee said.
Tested by state police, Bell had a blood alcohol content of .24, three times the legal driving limit, Agee said.
In addition to felony eluding, Bell was charged with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level over .20 and obstructing justice.
Arraigned on Tuesday and given a court-appointed attorney, he’s being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin.
His preliminary hearing has been set for Sept. 23.
