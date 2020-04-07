The Virginia Department of Health's Mount Rogers Health District is reporting substantial community transmission of COVID-19 within the district.
According to a release, both Wythe and Washington counties have seen documented community transmission of the illness caused by the coronavirus, which means the entire health district is now considered to have widespread community transmission.
While the numbers were not reflected on the VDH website by Tuesday, Wythe Emergency Management Coordinator Curtis Crawford confirmed on Monday that Wythe County had recorded its fourth and fifth cases of the illness.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Brian Vaught posted to his Facebook page that one of the patients was being hospitalized outside of Wythe County.
The health district reported minimal to moderate community transmission in Washington County on Friday after that county documented its fifth case of the illness. By Tuesday, that number had doubled.
Smyth County saw its third case reported on the VDH website on Tuesday and Carroll County saw its second. The City of Galax remained at two cases and the City of Bristol remained at one. Bland and Grayson counties are still reporting no known cases of the disease.
Last week, VDH declared widespread community transmission within the commonwealth to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, based on activity across the state.
"Community transmission indicates that you can get COVID-19 from anywhere within the community; you don't have to travel or know a person with the disease in order to get it," said health district Director Dr. Karen Shelton. "This means everyone should stay home and only go out for essential needs as rarely as possible. Southwest Virginia is not immune to COVID-19. If you have to go out for critical things like grocery shopping or medical care, stay at least six feet away from others. Wash your hands and clean surfaces often. These personal precautions apply to all of us-- stay home!"
The CDC now recommends that everyone wear a cloth face covering when out in public in conditions that make social distancing difficult. According to the release, there is growing evidence that people can spread the illness even if they never develop symptoms or before they start.
More information on face coverings and how to make, sanitize, wear and remove them can be found on the CDC's website at www.cdc.gov.
