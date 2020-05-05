Although the executive order mandating the closure of some Virginia businesses has been extended another week, Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday said the state could begin to roll back restrictions as early as next week.
The growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth has slowed and hospitalizations due to the illness continue to flatten, paving the way for the state to move into the next phase of its response on May 15, should trends stay the same, Northam said.
“But at the same time, I want to be clear this virus is still here. It has not gone away and it will not go away until we have a vaccine.”
Moving forward, he said, will require vigilance.
“All of our efforts have slowed the spread, but they have not cured the disease,” he said. “We must figure out a path forward, but we must always be aware that this virus is still with us.”
Phase I of the three-phased Virginia Forward Blueprint would see businesses that were ordered to shut down re-open, although with some restrictions still in place.
Businesses still will have to allow for social distancing and limits for gatherings. Guidelines may also call for wearing face coverings while at work. The limit on social gatherings will remain at 10.
Northam said hair salons and barbershops could re-open beginning next Friday, but would need to see clients by appointment only. Fitness centers will have to lower capacities and restaurants will have to spread out tables to allow for physical distancing.
All businesses will be required to enhance disinfecting efforts and allow short breaks for employees to wash their hands. Additional guidelines for specific industries will be provided as Phase I approaches.
Northam said he anticipates each phase to last about three weeks, as long as data continue to support it. Phase II would further ease restrictions on business and increase social gathering limits to 50 people if the state continues to see a downward trend. Phase III, which would see social gathering and business capacity limits completely lifted, would begin once there is no evidence of a rebound in the virus for a sustained period of time.
Last week, Northam floated the possibility of re-opening parts of the state less impacted by the virus before other areas that were hit harder, but on Monday he said he decided against it.
The governor said a big concern with taking a regional approach was that people from parts of the state that remained closed or from out-of-state would travel to the open areas, potentially bringing the coronavirus along.
Northam said re-opening certain regions before others would also be like picking winners and losers and could create division.
“And the last thing we need in this state, the last thing we need in this country right now is division,” he said. “So for a number of reasons I have made the decision to go into Phase I, unless something drastically changes, next Friday and we’ll do that together.”
Statewide, the Virginia Department of Health is reporting 20,256 confirmed and probable cases of the illness, with 2,773 hospitalizations and 713 deaths as of Tuesday.
In the Mount Rogers Health District, the growth rate of the illness seems to have stabilized in some areas and spiked in others during the last week.
As of Tuesday, Smyth County had reported at total of 13 cases since April 20, with 11 of those recovered, according to data released by the health district on Tuesday. Over the weekend, Wythe County saw an additional case, bringing its total up to 12 with nine reported recoveries and one death. Washington County saw its numbers increase to 40 during the last week and has reported 27 recoveries and four deaths. Bristol saw a new case reported on Sunday, bringing its total up to two with its first case reported as recovered.
The City of Galax saw its numbers surge significantly during the last week, climbing from four cases on April 28 to 12 on Sunday, then more than doubling to 25 on Monday. The city had reported three recoveries as of Tuesday. Carroll County saw a similar spike in positive cases, climbing to 19 on Monday with three recoveries reported. Grayson County, which saw its first case of the illness reported on April 28, now has five.
Bland County remains one of only three counties in the state with no reported cases of the illness.
Drive-thru testing sites set up in Wythe County, Carroll County and the City of Bristol may have contributed to some of those increases. Health officials have said they expect to see case counts rise as they ramp up testing. The Carroll County testing site resulted in seven positive cases of the illness and the Wythe County and Bristol sites resulted in two each, according to a health district spokesperson. It is unclear, though, how many of the individuals diagnosed through the sites reside in those localities as drive-thru testing is open to any Virginia resident.
The Virginia Department of Health said last week that it plans to further break case numbers down by zip code in the near future. VDH is still in the process of reformatting its online data, according to its website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.