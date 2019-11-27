With the support of hundreds of residents, the Bland County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted a resolution declaring itself a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
The Bland County Courthouse was packed in anticipation of the vote as citizens came out in force regarding the Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution on the board’s agenda. The main courtroom was full beyond capacity with additional people filling the hallways and gathering outside the Courthouse.
Over the past few weeks, supervisors have received multiple requests from citizens concerned over recent legislation that was introduced for the upcoming session of the Virginia General Assembly, said County Administrator Eric Workman. At Tuesday’s meeting, the Board of Supervisors received a petition with almost 500 names supporting the declaration and two opposed.
The board’s action added Bland County to the list of Virginia localities that have adopted, or are planning to adopt, resolutions in support of protecting the second amendment rights of citizens. Wythe County also approved a similar resolution Tuesday with more than 400 people in attendance.
Once the Bland meeting was called to order, Sheriff Jason Ramsey, who is in support of the resolution, stood alongside Workman as the resolution was presented to the Board of Supervisors for adoption. With the support and cheers of citizens who attended the meeting, the members of the Board of Supervisors, Randy Johnson, Karen Hodock, Stephen Kelley, and Adam Kidd, unanimously voted to adopt the resolution. The Board of Supervisors then recessed to join the more than 500 residents and the members of the Bland County Sheriff’s office for a photo in front of the courthouse to display the unity of the Bland County community in the adoption of the resolution.
The resolutions says that the Bland County Board of Supervisors is concerned about the passage of any bill that contains language that could be interpreted as infringing on the rights of the citizens of Bland County to keep and bear arms or could become a slippery slope of restrictions on the Second Amendment rights of residents.
In declaring the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary, supervisors expressed their intent to uphold the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of Bland County and the intent that public funds of the county not be used to restrict Second Amendment rights or to aid in the unnecessary and unconstitutional restriction of the rights under the Second Amendment of the citizens of Bland County to bear arms. Also, the board declared its intent to oppose unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms through such legal means as may be expedient, including, without limitation, court action.
