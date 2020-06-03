It was a crime scene.
Now it’s a makeshift memorial to the man who died there.
On Friday evening, nearly one week after Bruce M. Ritchie’s body was found in a Wilderness Road ditch just off the Interstate 77 South Gap exit, a patriotic wreath and handmade wooden cross celebrated his lost life.
A grieving wife left the tributes on Thursday as police continued their investigation of the 57-year-old Herminie, Pennsylvania, man’s stabbing death.
“Father, husband, grandad, friend,” read the cross, which was fashioned by Ritchie’s adult daughter, according to family friend Kelsey Lender.
Lender said Bruce Ritchie’s wife, Dawn, placed the tributes on a trip to Virginia to retrieve her husband’s belongings. His funeral service was held on Sunday in Pennsylvania.
Police said Ritchie’s body was discovered near his white 2019 Nissan Sentra, which was parked in a wide pull-off about 100 yards from I-77. He had a stab wound in his back.
According to court records, Virginia State Police agents got search warrants for Ritchie’s cell phone and Gmail account as part of their investigation.
In one search warrant application, Special Agent T.H. Seagle wrote, “Reddish brown stains were observed approximately 10 feet from the body along with a knife approximately 12 inches in length.”
Police collected a laptop computer, flash drives, a wallet with cash and credit cards, a Microsoft tablet, and four external hard drives from Ritchie’s Nissan, according to the search warrants.
A 26-year U.S. Navy veteran, and nuclear training specialist for Westinghouse, Ritchie was headed home from a business trip in Georgia when he pulled of the interstate and parked.
Lender said Ritchie suffered from headaches and had told his wife on Friday, May 22, he was going to take some medicine and let it kick in before continuing north.
Saying that Ritchie was like a father to her, Lender described him as funny, generous and down-home.
“Family meant everything to him,” she said.
He had six children – four of them adopted -- and four grandchildren.
State police have asked anyone with information about the crime to contact them at 276-228-3131 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
In January, police responded to an area near the same South Gap exit after a northbound Tazewell County driver was shot and injured by another motorist.
The crime remains under investigation.
Before Ritchie’s death, the county’s last slaying was in October 2010.
In that case, a Bluefield man’s body was found in an abandoned building on East River Mountain. A New Jersey man later pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death and was sentenced to prison.
Jeffrey Simmons can be reached at 228-6611, extension 19, or jsimmons@wythenews.com.
