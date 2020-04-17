With news that the coronavirus had hit the region last month, grocery store workers, food distributors and freight handlers moved from laboring thanklessly behind the scenes to the frontlines of America’s fight to survive a pandemic.
Frenzied panic buying and stock-piling of essential goods began early in the crisis, leaving shelves empty and employees at all levels of the grocery industry overworked, overwhelmed and flat out exhausted.
And yet, through the weariness, some of them are finding a unique sense of pride in the vital role they’ve always had in their community’s well-being.
“I have to give credit to everyone that works here—the meat department, produce, cashiers—everybody has just buckled down and done what has needed to be done despite being tired and exhausted and overwhelmed,” said Lauren Brewster, store manager at Grant’s Supermarket in Bland County.
The small grocery store nestled in the tiny town of Bland has seen double and even triple sales during the last several weeks.
“And that’s pretty significant since we’ve had the exact same staff as we did prior to that,” Brewster explained.
The wave of shoppers came on suddenly as people around the region prepared for the possibility of spending a long stint at home, making it difficult for stores to keep essential items on the shelves.
Toilet paper, hand sanitizer and disinfectant spray were the first prized items to vanish from retail shelves across the region.
Bill Busby had the day off from work on Thursday March 12. The 53-year-old and his two sons, Dawson and William, work as pickers at the Food City Distribution Center in Abingdon. There, the men are tasked with retrieving grocery orders from the warehouse, which are then loaded onto trucks and shipped to individual Food City stores like those in Marion and Chilhowie and the Super Dollar in Wytheville.
Busby missed the first day of the frenzy, but William was sure to tell him about it.
“He said, “man, dad, that toilet paper aisle…’ He said, ‘everybody was down there trying to get toilet paper and paper towels at the same time.’”
On Friday, March 13, Busby would return to work to join his coworkers in what has undoubtedly become the longest rush in the industry. From that day onward, employees at the distribution center would find themselves putting in 12 to 16 hours or more a day, sometimes working six or seven days of the week.
In the nine-day period that would follow, Busby put in about 145 hours of work, averaging out about 16 hours a day.
When asked how the rush stacked up to the industry’s normally busy Thanksgiving and Christmas rushes, Busby said the pandemic rush was unparalleled.
“This is worse than any busy season that I’ve ever seen,” he said. “In the busy season, when it comes, it only lasts for like three or four days. This has been going on since (that) Thursday and hasn’t let up.”
“It’s kind of like a snow scare that doesn’t end,” Brewster agreed.
After the massive rush on paper products and disinfectant, shoppers moved on to buying up bottled water and canned foods. From there, dry groceries began flying off the shelves and then the demand for frozen foods, meats and other perishables began.
Then, following restrictions to the operations of non-essential businesses and a stay-at-home order from the governor, the cycle began to repeat, leading grocery stores across the area to put limits on the purchase of certain items.
“It’s an unprecedented time,” said Shane Estep, assistant director for the Food City Distribution Center. “Every year, we have holidays and every year we have snow scares, but there is no way you can fathom just what these guys are doing to keep food on the shelves.”
Estep explained that the biggest fight is locating products to be delivered to the warehouse for distribution.
“We’ve got a fantastic merchandising and procuring department that’s battling that by the minute,” he said, adding that the team has proved successful in securing product from new places, sending for truckloads of product from states previously uncharted by the company.
Brewster said short supplies have also led the Grants distribution team to go to greater lengths to secure needed products.
“They’ve been amazing,” she said. “If it wasn’t for them, our stores would be empty.”
The tendrils of the shopping rush also extend to other companies, like Freight Handlers Inc., that contract with retail distribution centers. Handlers with FHI at the Food City Distribution Center unload, breakdown and sort incoming truckloads of product before those items are stored for pickers like Busby to retrieve for distribution.
“We’re seeing volumes that have never been seen here,” said FHI Site Manager Chris Walcott. “I’ve been here for six years and this is just blowing our busy season out of the water.”
Like Food City’s employees, handlers with FHI have taken to working long hours. Management with both companies began hiring additional workers early on in the rush to pick up the slack and are still conducting massive numbers of interviews daily.
The steady recruitment of new employees not only helps current employees by easing their workload, but also provides employment opportunities for those who have lost their job due to shutdowns and economic-related layoffs, Estep pointed out.
In addition to their regular workload, grocery store and food distribution workers are also taking on the responsibility of ensuring stores and warehouses are cleaned and disinfected more frequently, with particular focus on shopping carts. Grocery retailers across the industry have also reduced store hours to further those sanitizing efforts.
Brewster said her employees had been provided with gloves, masks, hand sanitizer and plenty of literature on virus prevention. Food City stores took it a step further by installing Plexiglass shields at checkout and customer service stands.
The Food City Distribution Center is taking additional precautions to safeguard against the coronavirus by restricting people permitted on site and screening employees with termperature checks prior to entering the facility.
Despite the long hours of labor-intensive work, Estep and Walcott said their employees have rallied around one another as if they are fighting a common enemy.
As the first weekend of the rush came to a close, Estep recalled, two team leaders walked out of the shipping department to clock out after pulling 25-hour shifts. As they did so, a string of younger employees who were lined up to clock in broke out into applause.
“It’s just unusual to see young adults that age to respond that way, but they recognized that what they were seeing is very rare and noble at best,” Estep said.
“We’re just very proud of our folks,” he later added. “They’re still giving because they realize this is something that can’t be controlled and we remind them that what they’re doing is helping their communities.”
Walcott also expressed tremendous pride in his employees.
“They’re doing things that we didn’t think were possible,” he said. “We’re proud of them for stepping up and getting things taken care of.”
Brewster said she never would have thought of her line of work as being essential before the pandemic hit.
But, amid all the chaos in their work lives at the moment, workers in the grocery industry like Brewster and Busby are finding a renewed sense of worth in the roles they play in society’s survival.
“To be able to be helpful and get the product to everybody that needs it, it’s kind of neat to be a part of that,” Busby said.
