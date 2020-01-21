No injuries were reported in a Monday morning fire that destroyed a 10135 East Bluegrass Trail residence.
According to police and fire department representatives, volunteers were dispatched to a flue fire report at 4:04 a.m.
“Unfortunately, it (the residence) was gone by the time we got there on scene,” said Jenna Dunn of the Bland County Volunteer Fire Department.
The occupants, Richard and Sydney Wright, and their pets were able to escape unharmed, Dunn said.
Volunteers from Hollybrook/Mechanicsburg, Bland, Rocky Gap and Ceres fought the blaze, which also spread to and damaged an outbuilding on the property. Two pickup trucks were saved and a boat sustained minor damage, Dunn said.
Volunteers finished up at about 9:15 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.