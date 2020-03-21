As Coronavirus concerns continue to grow in the region, law enforcement in Smyth, Wythe and Bland counties are changing the way they will handle calls for service in an effort to keep officers and the public safe.

Southwest Virginia saw its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Thursday in a Botetourt County resident diagnosed at Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Bordering counties in other states have also seen confirmed cases. Mercer County, West Virginia, reported the state’s second confirmed case on Wednesday and in Johnson City, Tennessee, a confirmed case in involving a Washington County, Tenn., resident was reported on Friday. It is unclear at this time if the Johnson City case is the same case confirmed at Tusculum University in Greene County earlier that day.

In response to the confirmed case in its West Virginia neighbor, Bland County Sheriff Jason Ramsey called for residents to practice caution.

“Please, I ask all citizens to take this serious,” he wrote on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page. “Please stay home if possible. Practice social distancing. We must work together to keep each other safe. The Lord will guide us through this!! Please follow all CDC guidelines and stay home.”

Like every other police agency in the area, the Bland County Sheriff’s Office was already taking necessary precautions. Now that the disease has hit close to home, deputies have added hypervigilance to their policing arsenal.

“After we knew a joining county like that has it, it really put the county on a more severe alert,” Ramsey said.

Every agency in the three counties has modified the way calls are taken to minimize face-to-face interactions in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.

Dispatchers in Bland, Wythe and Smyth counties will be screening calls for service. Those that can be handled by telephone, like reports of missing property or where no active crime is taking place, will be transferred to the proper agency to be dealt with.

Wythe County’s Chief Deputy Charles Foster used the example of someone discovering that a piece of lawn care equipment had gone missing at some point in the past.

“We get a lot of that sometimes, you know somebody notices something missing, like a weed eater that went missing four months ago, for example. Just to keep the officer’s safe, I’m trying to see if we can screen calls for service and take care of those over the telephone.”

In Smyth County, the sheriff’s office is also trying to limit traffic into its office by asking residents to meet officers outside the building when possible. Sheriff Chip Shuler said he’s taken further measures that would prevent any spread inside the facility by isolating dispatchers from officers.

Smyth County Animal Control is also closing the shelter to the public until further notice. Animal Control Officers will take calls for service by phone and will respond only in emergency situations. Non-emergency calls will be logged for future investigation.

Likewise, Ramsey is staggering shifts for both deputies and dispatchers to cut down on personal contact.

The Marion Police Department will take screening calls to the next level should the region see a shelter-in-place order. The department will reserve a phone line dedicated to tele-reporting of low-level and non-active crimes. Dispatchers will screen for such calls and transfer them to the line, which MPD command staff will monitor and assign to an officer.

Marion Police Chief John Clair said the process is already in informal use, noting that a lot of folks already prefer to report things like thefts and fraud over the phone, rather than come into the station.

“As far as formal launch, those measures will be taken when they’re necessary and not before,” he said. “If we were to see a regional shelter in place order, then that’s when something like that would go into effect.”

Dispatchers in each county will further screen calls for service with medical questions to try to determine if the caller could be at risk of being infected with the virus before officers or emergency medical services respond.

While officers are equipped with Personal Protective Equipment, like gloves and masks, and are armed with hand sanitizer, there is some concern among the local agencies about how far those resources can be stretched.

“We’ve stockpiled what little PPE equipment that we have, but honestly, in the scheme of things, it’s probably not enough,” Shuler said.

Protective gear is becoming harder and harder to come by these days. Ramsey said Bland County’s emergency services coordinator ordered additional face masks six weeks ago.

“And it’s still on backorder,” he said.

Other measures are being taken to help safeguard against the virus. Foster said he’s reminding Wythe deputies to keep a six-foot distance when possible. Deputies are also trying to encourage individuals to speak with them outside their homes.

Wythe and Bland school resource officers are continuing to work with the school system by helping deliver school meals. In Smyth County, Shuler has sent his SROs home to be on reserve in the event a patrol officer should become infected with the virus. He said those deputies can also lend their help to town agencies should any of their officers fall ill.

Each agency is urging its residents to do their parts and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to help protect their communities.

“I really encourage people to just follow the basic rules of hand washing, try to limit close contact and be respectful of elders and try to keep them well and keep a check on them,” Shuler said.

While each agency leader agreed that the virus has been cause for unprecedented times, they believe their communities have a way of working together to not only survive, but to thrive.

“We’re small here in Bland County,” Ramsey said. “Bland is sort of like a community family, so everyone is working together and helping everybody out.”

He later added, “It’s a storm that will pass. We’ve just got to survive through it and people just need to pray about it and put their faith there.”

The latest information about the Coronavirus pandemic can be found on the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov or at the Virginia Department of Health’s website at www.vdh.virginia.gov.