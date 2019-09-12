A Bristol man is facing several misdemeanors after police went to a Bastian gas station to investigate a report of a possibly intoxicated driver.
Richard Wayne Barber, 67, was arrested on Sept. 3 and charged with driving under the influence of drugs, possessing marijuana, driving on a suspended license and possessing a concealed weapon.
In a criminal complaint, Deputy J.P. Agee said he charged Barber after talking to him at the BP station in Bastian.
Agee said Barber smelled like marijuana and appeared unsteady and lethargic. He also said he seemed impaired when taking field sobriety tests.
The deputy said he found a .22-caliber pistol in the car along with a plastic bag of suspected marijuana.
Set to be arraigned on Sept. 18, Barber is free on bond while awaiting trial.
Driver charged with DWI after crash
Accused of driving while drunk and trying to run away from a wreck scene, a Christiansburg man is facing three misdemeanors.
James Franklin Howell, 28, was arrested on Sept. 2 and charged with driving while intoxicated-second offense, driving on a suspended license-third offense and obstructing justice.
According to Virginia State Police Trooper P.J. Deel, Howell was arrested after Deel investigated a crash on Wilderness Road.
Deel said Howell ran his 1998 Jeep off the left side of the road and hit a bank.
“Mr. Howell stated he was going too fast and didn’t realize the turn was there is why he wrecked,” Deel wrote.
Deel said Howell smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and could barely stand.
“I asked him how much he had to drink; (he) stated four beers,” Deel wrote.
When Deel went to his patrol car to get a breathalyzer, Howell took off into the woods, the trooper said.
“I had to run about 100 yards to catch the subject. Luckily he was too drunk to run fast,” Deel wrote.
Deel said Howell’s blood alcohol content was .26, more than three times the legal driving limit.
Employed by Precision Pipeline for two years, Howell’s prior criminal history includes charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, marijuana possession, domestic assault and battery, DUI and resisting arrest, according to court records.
“Defendant states that he made a ‘horrible choice,’ and that he is supposed to work in the morning,” a magistrate wrote when setting his bond at $5,000.
Howell was taken to the New River Valley Jail and later freed on bond.
His arraignment has been set for Sept. 18 in Bland County General District Court.
Radford man charged with DUI after traffic stop
A Radford resident was charged with driving under the influence, drinking while operating a vehicle, refusing a blood or breath test, reckless driving by speeding and marijuana possession-second or subsequent offense on Aug. 30 after a traffic stop on Interstate 77.
Trooper M.G. Russo said she was working radar on I-77 when she clocked a northbound 2006 Mercedes going 85 miles per hour in a 70-mph zone.
She said the driver, 48-year-old Robert Gordon Songer, smelled of alcohol and refused to take a breath test.
Russo said Songer also had a pipe containing suspected marijuana residue.
Employed by Volvo for six months, Songer is free on bond while awaiting trial.
His prior criminal record includes charges of larceny, DUI, eluding and marijuana possession, according to court records.
His arraignment is set for Sept. 18.
Rocky Gap resident facing drug charge
Lisa Tolbert Wright, 49, of Rocky Gap was arrested on Aug. 21 and charged with misdemeanor drug possession.
The charge stemmed from a March police call where officers found a melted substance on a spoon that was sent to the state lab for testing and came back as a buprenorphine compound, according to a criminal complaint.
Free on bond, Wright will be arraigned on Sept. 18.
Bland resident charged with stealing air compressor
Martin Cleveland Wright, 51, of Bland was arrested on Aug. 14 and charged with petit larceny related to a May 6 theft of a Dewalt air compressor belonging to Melvin Enterprises.
Wright, who is free on bond, has a Sept. 25 trial date set in Bland County General District Court.
