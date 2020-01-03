The Virginia State Police is investigating a Friday morning shooting on Interstate 77 in Bland.
The shooting involved two vehicles and occurred around 5:30 a.m., according to law enforcement officials. The victim, from Tazewell County, was taken to Wythe County Community Hospital after being shot twice between the Rocky Gap and South Gap exits on the interstate, officials said. The victim’s car was taken to Wytheville for processing by the state police.
The 40-year-old male victim, who works at ABB in Bland, is being treated for serious injuries, according to the Virginia State Police. Police said he was traveling north on I-77 in a Toyota Corolla when a gold Pontiac Montana minivan pulled up beside him near mile marker 63. The Virginia State Police said someone in the minivan then began shooting at the Toyota, striking the driver. The van then continued north on the interstate toward West Virginia.
After the shooting, the Toyota’s driver pulled off onto the shoulder and called 911. Police said the injuries, while serious, are not life threatening.
Students, who had been slated to return to school from Christmas break on Friday, got another day off as schools were closed as a precaution.
A suspect in the shooting is still at large, according to law enforcement. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police by dialing #77 or 276-228-3131.
