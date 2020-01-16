Free on bond after being charged in June with a Wythe County drug crime, a Bland County resident was locked up without bond over the weekend after picking up new felony charges.
David E. Henderson, 43, was arrested on Jan. 11 and charged with possessing drugs, possessing drugs with a gun, being a felon with firearm and being a felon with ammunition.
In a criminal complaint, Bland County Deputy J.P. Agee said he charged Henderson while investigating a grand larceny along Spur Branch Road.
After being given the name of a possible suspect in the theft, Agee went to a 1051 Spur Branch Road residence and saw, through an open door, a vial containing a crystal substance and straws commonly used to ingest drugs.
“I also observed several torches also commonly used and associated with drug use,” he wrote.
Agee said Henderson also had a torch and glass smoking device in his pockets.
He said Henderson “then disclosed there was more meth in the living room on the table.”
Agee said he also founded a loaded 9mm handgun in a closet.
Convicted of felonies including burglary and possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute it, Henderson is prohibited from having firearms or ammunition.
His criminal record also includes charges of failing to appear in court, petit larceny, identity fraud and marijuana possession, according to court records.
In June, Henderson was arrested in Wythe County and charged with possessing drugs with the intent to manufacture, etc. A grand jury is set to hear that felony charge on April 20.
Set to be arraigned on Jan. 13, Henderson is being held without bond on the new charges.
His preliminary hearing has been set for July 29 in Bland County General District Court.
County man faces gun charge
A county man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges after deputies responded to a suspicious person call in Bastian on Jan. 9.
Dillon Montgomery Kidd, 18, was charged with possessing a sawed-off shotgun, brandishing a firearm (two counts) and altering the serial number on a firearm.
In a criminal complaint, Sgt. R.A. Dillow said the Sheriff’s Office got a call on Jan. 9 about a man on Suitor Road in pajama pants with a sawed-off shotgun. The man’s truck was also blocking the road.
“Caller advised he was acting strange talking about shooting people and dead bodies,” Dillow wrote. “He was holding the shotgun in front of him scaring the caller, who left.”
Dillow said the man then walked to a Railroad Trail residence and sat down on a picnic table.
“The homeowner went outside saw the subject holding the shotgun,” Dillow wrote. “The subject then unloaded the shotgun at direction of the homeowner.”
Unemployed and attending Wytheville Community College for police science, Kidd was taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin before being later released on a $3,000 bond.
His arraignment has been set for Feb. 5, and his preliminary hearing has been set for March 18.
