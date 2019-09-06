A mini storage business will soon open in Rocky Gap.
During its meeting Aug. 27, the Bland County Board of Supervisors approved a conditional use permit for Todd Akers to operate a mini-warehouse storage facility in Rocky Gap between the post office and Woody’s.
Akers said he has wanted to build storage units in Rocky Gap for years, but never had the opportunity to purchase a piece of property favorable for such a business until the land in Rocky Gap opened up.
Akers and his wife, Cathy, will own and operate the facility, to be named Lucky Girl Storage because “she is a lucky girl,” Akers said.
Akers plans to build two storage buildings on the land with a total of 63 storage units. The buildings will be 30x140 feet long and will be set lengthwise on the property, perpendicular to North Scenic Highway and Eagles Road.
The size of the units will be 5x10 feet, 10x10 feet, 15x10 feet, 20x10 feet and 30x10 feet. The units will have rolling garage doors; the largest units will have rolling doors on each end.
Rents will range from $40 to $120 a month. Active or retired military personnel and active first responders will receive 10 percent discounts.
The property will be surrounded with fencing and evergreen shrubbery. There will also be a coded, security gate for entry and a secure surveillance system, Akers said.
Akers said he opted for a mini storage facility because they are always full.
“When you look elsewhere, it’s hard to find any vacancies,” he said. “To me, there has always been a need there. Plus, they are low maintenance; that’s my big thing. When people move you, we will clean them, vacuum and sweep them, and then onto the next person.”
Akers said tenants will be able to pick out their unit and pay online.
“If they pay online, they will get a code assigned to them so they can get in the gate,” he said.
The facility will not have a full-time manager, but he or his wife will only be 10 minutes away.
Akers said he hopes to have one building up and ready before winter sets in. They second facility will be built in the spring. Fencing and landscaping will also in the spring.
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35 or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.