Organizers of the 15th Annual Hope & Care Golf Tournament hope August offers a sunnier outing than early spring. Previously held in May, the tournament is being held this year on Saturday, Aug. 16.
“Normally, we have it in May but the weather for the past five years has been absolutely horrible; last year it was a monsoon. So, we decided to move it into August and hopefully get some decent weather,” said Dee Dee Hoosier, executive director of the Bland Ministry Center, which sponsors the event.
The tournament will be held at Fincastle on the Mountain in Bluefield. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
Proceeds will help fund the ministry center’s Home Repair Program. Each year, the center spends about $20,000 on materials for handicap ramps, minor home repairs and interior/exterior painting for families in need. All labor for the projects is supplied by churches in Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia and New Jersey, Hoosier said.
“A lot of homeowners can’t afford the building materials, so this money will go toward us paying for the building materials,” she added.
The program helps families in Southwest Virginia and Southern West Virginia.
The center works with social services to identify people in need. The work calendar runs from early spring through October. All assignments have been made for this year, but the program will gear up again in February or March.
“We will go out and look at the jobs and see if it is something we can do,” Hoosier said. “We have to make sure it is within the scope of what our volunteers can do.”
The cost is $65 per golfer, $260 per foursome and $5 mulligans, throws and red tees.
Sponsorships for the golf tournament are still available: $50 for a hole sponsor (business information will be featured at the tees) and $100 for a corporate sponsor (name on various printed materials and the opportunity to have a branded item included in grab bags that go home with each player). The deadline for sponsorships is noon Thursday.
For information, contact the ministry center at 276-688-4701.
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, est. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.
