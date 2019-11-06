Traffic on I-77 in Rocky Gap is at a standstill this afternoon because of a single vehicle crash just outside the East River Tunnel. According to the Virginia State Police, a tractor-trailer traveling south on I-77 jackknifed just as it exited the tunnel at 2:44 p.m. The driver was not injured in the crash, but the trailer was damaged in the crash and is now leaking its liquid contents. Bland County Emergency Management and the Virginia Department of Transportation are both on scene. The northbound and southbound lanes of I-77 are closed at this time. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

