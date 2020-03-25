The first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the Mount Rogers Health District.
According to a release from the health district, the patient is a Washington County resident in their 60s, who contracted the illness during international travel. The individual is self-isolating at home and health officials are not concerned over community contact.
“We continue to see new cases of COVID-19 throughout the Commonwealth, and it’s now in our area,” said health district Director Karen Shelton. “This reminds us how very critical it is that people follow public health guidelines on social distancing and good hygiene. Social distancing is one of the most effective strategies in limiting the spread of COVID-19, and lessening the impact of this pandemic.”
People are reminded to avoid social gatherings of more than 10 individuals. Those 65 years or older, or who have a serious chronic medical conditions (e.g., heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, immune compromised) should seriously consider staying at home.
“We all have a responsibility and duty to take this seriously and do everything we can to protect ourselves and those around us,” Shelton said.
Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Avoid contact with sick people.
•If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor.
For more information, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.